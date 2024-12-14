Open Menu

Anwar Resolves To Furnish AJK-based Cadet Colleges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Anwar resolves to furnish AJK-based cadet colleges

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq reiterated his government's commitment to providing resources and facilities to the state-run cadet colleges across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He was chairing the 30th board of Governors meeting of Cadet College Palandri convened at the Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday. 

Senior Secretary to the AJK government, heading the Higher education sector in the State, Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab, earlier, presented the agenda to the participants of the August house. 

The AJK Prime Minister underscored the importance of investing in the future of young graduates and ensuring the smooth operation of educational institutions.

“The cadet college administration must ensure that all necessary facilities, including qualified faculty, are available. We will resolve every challenge except for funding issues, as resources will be fully provided," stated the Prime Minister.

The meeting reaffirmed the government's dedication to enhancing the educational standards and operational efficiency of Cadet College Palandri and similar institutions in the region.

The session brought together key officials, including Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafar Iqbal, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Dawood Muhammad Bareech, Secretary Higher Education Muhammad Tayyab, Commander 2 AK Brigade Syed Mohsin Gillani, Special Secretary Finance, and other stakeholders.

Significant decisions included the acceptance of the resignation of the principal of Cadet College Palandri and the approval of a salary increase for daily wage staff.

The PM advised the administration of the college to expedite the recruitment process for a new principal.

APP/ahr/378

