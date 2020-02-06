Anwar Saifullah Khan asks business community to focus on creating MNCs

The renowned industrialist, politician and member of Saif Group's Advisory Board Anwar Saifullah Khan said that many countries have achieved better economic growth by promoting multinational companies (MNCs), but due to lack of unity among business community, Pakistan could not create any worthwhile MNC

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) The renowned industrialist, politician and member of Saif Group's Advisory Board Anwar Saifullah Khan said that many countries have achieved better economic growth by promoting multinational companies (MNCs), but due to lack of unity among business community, Pakistan could not create any worthwhile MNC.

He urged that business community should get united, pool its expertise and financial resources to create Pakistani MNCs that would help in promoting Pakistani brands in international market and improving our economy.

He said this while addressing members of business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.Anwar Saifullah Khan said that Saif Group was making efforts to setup a cement plant in Dera Ismail Khan for which it was looking for local investors as partners and said that ICCI should cooperate in these efforts.

He also briefed the business community about the ongoing projects of Eighteen, which is a joint venture of Ora Developers of Egypt, Saif Group and Kohistan Builders & Developers of Pakistan. He said ICCI members should explore investment opportunities in Eighteen.

He said that Pakistan's future was dependent on the talent of youth and said that government should encourage youngsters in every field including business. He said that government should take business leaders on board in its efforts for improving the economy that would produce better outcomes.

He said that ICCI President was a young business leader and hoped that Chamber would achieve many new milestones under his leadership.