Anwar Saifullah mourns sad demise of Rehmat Shah Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Former Federal Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources, Anwar Saifullah Khan has expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Rehmat Shah Afridi, founder of The Frontier Post newspaper.

In a heartfelt message of condolence, Anwar Saifullah Khan expressed profound grief at the loss of Mr. Afridi, a distinguished friend, senior journalist, and the resonant voice of his province.

He hailed Rehmad Afridi's commitment to progress as a steadfast journalist who championed the cause of democracy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His legacy stands unparalleled—a true luminary in the realm of journalism, Saifullah remarked.

"It is with immense sorrow that our nation bids farewell to an icon of an era that reshaped journalism in our country," commented Anwar Saifullah Khan.

"Afridi's unwavering dedication to the people and the nation was exemplary and his absence leaves an irreplaceable void, he added,".

Recognized for his altruism and tireless efforts toward the betterment and welfare of the community and the nation, Rehmat Afridi's philanthropic spirit and commitment remain an inspiration.

Anwar Saifullah Khan prayed to Almighty Allah for solace upon the departed soul and grant patience strength and fortitude to the grieving family during this difficult time.