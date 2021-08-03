Anwar ul Haq elected as speaker and Riaz Ahmad as deputy of AJK-LA.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq Tuesday elected as Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly (AJK-LA) and Ch. Riaz Ahmad Gujar as Deputy Speaker securing 32 vote each

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq Tuesday elected as Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly (AJK-LA) and Ch. Riaz Ahmad Gujar as Deputy Speaker securing 32 vote each.

Opposition's candidates for Speaker Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and for Deputy Ms Nasaran Abbasi Could secure only 15 votes.

Outgoing speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir Presided over the session during election of the speaker and took oath to newly elected speaker.

The newly elected Speaker Ch. Anwar Ul Haq presided over the session during election of Deputy Speaker and administered oath to newly elected Deputy Speaker Ch. Riaz Ahmad.

The leader of the house (Prime Minister) will be elected on Wednesday (Today) for which schedule has been issued by the Secretary Assembly. According to Schedule, nomination papers by the candidates will be filed by 11 am while election will be held in the house at 2 pm.