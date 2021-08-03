UrduPoint.com

Anwar Ul Haq Elected As Speaker And Riaz Ahmad As Deputy Of AJK-LA.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:31 PM

Anwar ul Haq elected as speaker and Riaz Ahmad as deputy of AJK-LA.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq Tuesday elected as Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly (AJK-LA) and Ch. Riaz Ahmad Gujar as Deputy Speaker securing 32 vote each

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq Tuesday elected as Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly (AJK-LA) and Ch. Riaz Ahmad Gujar as Deputy Speaker securing 32 vote each.

Opposition's candidates for Speaker Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and for Deputy Ms Nasaran Abbasi Could secure only 15 votes.

Outgoing speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir Presided over the session during election of the speaker and took oath to newly elected speaker.

The newly elected Speaker Ch. Anwar Ul Haq presided over the session during election of Deputy Speaker and administered oath to newly elected Deputy Speaker Ch. Riaz Ahmad.

The leader of the house (Prime Minister) will be elected on Wednesday (Today) for which schedule has been issued by the Secretary Assembly. According to Schedule, nomination papers by the candidates will be filed by 11 am while election will be held in the house at 2 pm.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Vote Azad Jammu And Kashmir Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ICEE 2 ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ICEE 2021 Expo concludes

1 minute ago
 Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan calls on Secretary ..

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan calls on Secretary BOI

1 minute ago
 New York to introduce vaccine pass for restaurants ..

New York to introduce vaccine pass for restaurants, gyms, shows

1 minute ago
 Rain interrupts final West Indies-Pakistan T20

Rain interrupts final West Indies-Pakistan T20

5 minutes ago
 Too Soon for US to Say We Trust Taliban Will Do Wh ..

Too Soon for US to Say We Trust Taliban Will Do What they Say - Khalilzad

5 minutes ago
 2002 Iraq War Authorization 'No Longer Necessary' ..

2002 Iraq War Authorization 'No Longer Necessary' to Protect Americans - Sherman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.