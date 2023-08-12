Open Menu

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar Would Be Caretaker Prime Minster: Raja Riaz

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar would be Caretaker Prime Minster: Raja Riaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :In a surprising turn, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has emerged as a consensus candidate for the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan till the next general elections.

Talking to the media, Opposition Leader Raja Riaz-ul-Haq on Saturday said that he and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed that the next caretaker PM should be from a small province, in the last round of discussion.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and him have signed the document of the nomination of Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as the caretaker Prime Minister.

