Anwar Zaib inaugurates expansion, blacktopping of Raghagan-Nazkai Road

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minster for Ushar, Zakat and Social Welfare, Anwar Zaib Khan Thursday inaugurated expansion and blacktopping of 2.8 kilometer Raghagan-Nazkai Road in Bajaur district.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister said the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs56.49 million rupees aiming facilitation of commuters.

He said the government is working to provide all the amenities of life to people and added all the pledges made to public would be fulfilled.

He informed that three colleges have been approved for Bajaur district and work on various uplift projects including Arang Road, Chaniar-Ghandnai Road, Tora Ghandnai Kolala Road and Tandnai-Islam Gat Road.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would soon inaugurate these colleges and visit Ragaghan Dam.