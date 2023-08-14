Anwarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the President House in Islamabad, where President Arif Alvi officiated the event.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2023) Anwaarul Haq Kakar was sworn in as the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the President House in Islamabad, where President Arif Alvi officiated the event.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among other dignitaries including National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, PTI Senator Shehbaz Waseem, and PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi, attended the ceremony to congratulate the newly-appointed interim premier.

Sadiq Sanjarani, the Senate Chairman, accepted Anwaarul Haq Kakar's resignation from the Senate on the day he was expected to be sworn in as the caretaker prime minister. Kakar's resignation was submitted due to his commitment to maintain neutrality in his new role.

The resignation was formally acknowledged through a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, in accordance with Article 64 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar hails from the Qilla Saifullah district of Balochistan and played a significant role in the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). He follows in the footsteps of Mir Hazar Khoso, becoming the second individual from Balochistan to lead the interim government, succeeding Mir Hazar Khoso who held the position in 2013.

Kakar's political journey includes an electoral debut in 2008 on a PML-Q ticket, competing in the NA-272 constituency. Although he lost to PPP candidate Nasir Ali Shah, he later joined the PML-N and served as then-CM Sanaullah Zehri’s spokesperson for nearly three years.