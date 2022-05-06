Anwerzeb for timely completion of development projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Development Anwarzeb Khan said on Friday that all the ongoing development projects would be completed in time for achieving socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Development Anwarzeb Khan said on Friday that all the ongoing development projects would be completed in time for achieving socio-economic development.

He expressed these while visiting Raghgan to Nazke and Haji Loong to Pusht roads in Bajaur district where he inspected the ongoing construction work on the roads.

He directed the contractors concerned to expedite the work on the roads and ensure its in time completion.

Anwerzeb Khan said no compromise would be made on quality of construction materials and effective measures would be taken to complete these projects in time, adding, the action would be taken against those who used substandard materials.

He said the government had continued its journey to fulfill the promises made to the people during election campaigns and undertaking these development initiatives were part of such efforts.

The provincial minister said that work on development projects in all the merged tribal districts including Bajaur district were underway in full swing.