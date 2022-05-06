UrduPoint.com

Anwerzeb For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 06:34 PM

Anwerzeb for timely completion of development projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Development Anwarzeb Khan said on Friday that all the ongoing development projects would be completed in time for achieving socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Development Anwarzeb Khan said on Friday that all the ongoing development projects would be completed in time for achieving socio-economic development.

He expressed these while visiting Raghgan to Nazke and Haji Loong to Pusht roads in Bajaur district where he inspected the ongoing construction work on the roads.

He directed the contractors concerned to expedite the work on the roads and ensure its in time completion.

Anwerzeb Khan said no compromise would be made on quality of construction materials and effective measures would be taken to complete these projects in time, adding, the action would be taken against those who used substandard materials.

He said the government had continued its journey to fulfill the promises made to the people during election campaigns and undertaking these development initiatives were part of such efforts.

The provincial minister said that work on development projects in all the merged tribal districts including Bajaur district were underway in full swing.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Women All Government

Recent Stories

Asian Games in China postponed: POA

Asian Games in China postponed: POA

54 seconds ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs350 to Rs132, 350 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs350 to Rs132, 350 per tola 6 May 2022

58 seconds ago
 Russia's Turchak Says Locals in Kherson Region Wil ..

Russia's Turchak Says Locals in Kherson Region Will Decide Its Fate

8 minutes ago
 RCCI to organize technology conference and Expo in ..

RCCI to organize technology conference and Expo in June

9 minutes ago
 2,661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs 119.8 ..

2,661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs 119.8 mln recovered in April

9 minutes ago
 DG SBP greets young mountaineer Shehroze

DG SBP greets young mountaineer Shehroze

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.