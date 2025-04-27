Open Menu

Any Adventurism Against Pakistan To Meet Crushing Reply: Barrister Saif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Any adventurism against Pakistan to meet crushing reply: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday stated that any form of adventurism against Pakistan will be met with a strong and befitting response.

In his statement to media, Barrister Saif said the truth behind the Modi government's false flag operations is being exposed within the India itself. Prominent political, journalistic, and social figures in India are revealing the reality behind these failed tactics.

He added that even the Indian opposition and political circles are refusing to accept the weak script presented by the Modi government as truth, adding that they no longer believe in Modi's theatrics.

Barrister Saif further said that Modi, in a desperate attempt to regain his declining popularity, could go to any extent. He emphasized that Modi’s track record is steeped in violence and bloodshed.

Any aggression against Pakistan will be met with a robust and crushing reply, he warned.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

19 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

20 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

24 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

24 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

24 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan