Any Adventurism Against Pakistan To Meet Crushing Reply: Barrister Saif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday stated that any form of adventurism against Pakistan will be met with a strong and befitting response.
In his statement to media, Barrister Saif said the truth behind the Modi government's false flag operations is being exposed within the India itself. Prominent political, journalistic, and social figures in India are revealing the reality behind these failed tactics.
He added that even the Indian opposition and political circles are refusing to accept the weak script presented by the Modi government as truth, adding that they no longer believe in Modi's theatrics.
Barrister Saif further said that Modi, in a desperate attempt to regain his declining popularity, could go to any extent. He emphasized that Modi’s track record is steeped in violence and bloodshed.
Any aggression against Pakistan will be met with a robust and crushing reply, he warned.
