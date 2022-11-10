Any aggression against Pakistan would be responded in the same coin; President AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that any aggression against AJK or misadventure by India would be responded in the same coin

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Nov, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that any aggression against AJK or misadventure by India would be responded in the same coin.

While addressing the 9th convocation ceremony of the State-run University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as a special guest in the State metropolis on Thursday, President Barrister Sultan, also the Chancellor of state-run universities in Azad Jammu Kashmir, while referring to Kashmiris' resilience in the face of Indian state terrorism said that the people of the occupied Kashmir were a new history of resistance.

"The morale of the Kashmiri people is high, our struggle will continue till the independence of occupied Kashmir from Indian rule", he said.

Highlighting young and educated people's vibrant role in the Kashmiris' freedom struggle, the AJK president said that the educated and well qualified youth in Azad Jammu Kashmir can play a vital role in promoting the Kashmir cause at international level."Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are looking towards the youth of Azad Kashmir.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry advised the students to prepare themselves for playing their part in the struggle for liberating their brothers and sisters living on the other side of the line-of-control who have been facing brutality at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while congratulating the graduating students and their parents said that it was indeed a memorable day for the students, their parents and teachers because a fresh batch of graduates, after years of struggle and hard work, was now ready to serve the nation.

Hailing the parents' role in educating their children, he said, "It is a remarkable day for parents who have spent their time, energy and hard earned money to get their children educated".

Meanwhile, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in its 9th convocation awarded certificates to a total of more than a thousand students who graduated from various departments. 49 among them got gold medals in lieu of their outstanding performance.

Moreover, certificates were awarded to more than 25 students for completing doctorate degrees, whereas 200 students who completed MPhil and MA/MSc, BS, BCom and LLB, M.Ed, B.Ed and other degrees from the varsity were awarded certificates. Overall, 12 thousand male and female students were awarded certificates.

On the occasion, Azad Jammu and Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, while thanking the president briefed him of the varsity's educational, research, curricular and extracurricular activities of the last year.