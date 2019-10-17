Any attempt by India to divert flow of rivers would be considered an act of aggression: Foreign Office

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday said Pakistan had exclusive rights over three Western rivers, adding that any attempt by India to divert the flow of these rivers would be considered an "act of aggression"

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday said Pakistan had exclusive rights over three Western rivers, adding that any attempt by India to divert the flow of these rivers would be considered an "act of aggression".While addressing a weekly press briefing, the FO spokesperson was asked a question regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks to stop water flowing to Pakistan.Dr Faisal today said: "After imposing a crushing curfew and disconnecting the Kashmir Valley for more than two months now, some statements coming from the Indian leadership are another glaring example of the fact that the present government of India is bent upon making India an irresponsible, aggressive state that has no regard for human rights or international obligations."The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan had "exclusive rights" over the waters of three Western rivers under the Indus Water Treaty.

"Any attempt by India to divert the flows of these rivers will be considered an act of aggression and Pakistan has the right to respond."Tensions between the neigh-bouring countries escalated following the Indian government's decision to unilaterally revoke Article 370 of its constitution which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir and intensified ceasefire violations by India on the Line of Control.

Condemning blatant human rights violations in the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), the FO spokesperson said, �The humanitarian nightmare in Kashmir is worsening with continued military lockdown and complete communications blockade.

This risk lives of people there."He said India, in a state of panic and in the face of international criticism, was falsely trying to claim normalcy in IOK. "The August 5 move of the Indian government," Dr Faisal said, "has pushed India into the blind alley from where it is unable to find a way out."He said Turkey remained a victim of terrorism for a long time and we need to recognise its legitimate security concerns in the region.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the Turkish President and reiterated Pakistan's support and solidarity with Turkey."Turkey has come increasing international pressure after launching a military operation against the US-aligned Kurdish militia.

The US imposed sanctions on Ankara and major European nations condemned the Turkish move and banned the sale of weapons to the NATO member. Erdogan's trip was aimed at extending full support to Pakistan's stance on the issue of Indian-occupied Kashmir.