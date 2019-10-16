Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said any attempt to blackmail the democratic government would not be tolerated and people creating hurdles in the process of across the board accountability would face disappointment

Talking to a private news channel, the minister further criticized the opposition and warned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -F (JUI-F) chief against such blackmailing tactics, claiming that it would be very dangerous.

He said the way the prime minister substantively advocated the Kashmir cause and exposed the Indian oppression against Muslims in the occupied territory was unprecedented.

"Major reforms and law making will be brought in various sectors but struggled against the corrupt mafia would also be continued," he assured.

The Minister said politics of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was not based on ideology and public had already exposed their politics through votes.

He said both Pakistan People Party and Pakistan Muslim Leaue -N had ruled the country for many decades but they did nothing for the people's welfare and the country's development and instead left behind a huge burden of loans.

He lamented that the attitude of opposition parties was embarrassing and shameful.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the sincere leadership of Imran Khan is committed to hold across-the-board accountability for all corrupt elements without any discrimination, he clarified.

Talking about Mulana Fazal-Ur Rehman, he said the so called Azadi march of JUI (F) chief is not for the freedom of Kashmiris but to get freed the plunderers of the national exchequer and for his own personal interests.

He said law would be applicable on everyone equally and they were much concerned with law and order situation in the country.

He said JUI-F chief was responsible for the politics of allegations and sit-in in the country to get his personal aims.

However, Imran Khan's top priority was to end corruption and promote meritocracy in the country.

Ali Muhammad warned that the government would never compromise on anyone who will try to take the law into their own hands.

"The people who challenge the writ of the state and take the law into their own hands will not be given any concessions," Ali Muhammad made it clear.