Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang Wenbin

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Chinese government's response comes after three Chinese Nationals were killed in a suicide attack in Karachi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) China has said that ironclad friendship with Pakistan is unbreakable and any attempt to undermine bilateral cooperation, mutual trust and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would not succeed.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin during regular briefing in response to questions about the Karachi terrorist attack.

The spokesperson said terrorism is a common scourge and we will work with Pakistan to crackdown on terrorists and make sure the culprits behind the attack pay a heavy price.

The spokesperson said Chinese side also noticed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited Chinese Consulate General in Karachi to convey condolences and took prompt steps in rescue, follow up matters and investigation.

An horrific incident took place near Karachi university two days ago when a female student blew herself up targeting a van carrying Chinese Nationals. Three Chinese teachers and their a Pakistani driver were killed in the suicide attack.