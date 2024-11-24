- Home
'Any Attempts To Disrupt The Country's Peace And Stability Would Not Be Tolerated'; Says PPP Leader Shehla Raza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Pakistan People's Party prominent leader Shehla Raza Sunday issued a stern warning to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), cautioning that any attempts to disrupt the country's peace and stability would not be tolerated.
Talking to ptv news channel, Shehla has called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to prioritize national interest over personal agendas, adding, PPP would not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the country's peace and stability.
She expressed grave concerns over the escalating terrorism situation in KP, but instead of addressing this critical issue, PTI launched a massive protest aimed at attacking the Federal government, which was strongly condemnable.
Moreover, she emphasized, "PTI has consistently avoided participating in serious dialogue with both the Opposition and the government."
Shehla Raza stressed the need for unity and mature solutions to Pakistan's problems, rather than resorting to chaotic politics or attacking the federal government.
