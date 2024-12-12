Any Compromise On Health Tantamount To Compromising National Security, Development: PM
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday recognising the provision of accessible healthcare to all citizens regardless of their socioeconomic status as a moral imperative of the government said that any compromise on health was tantamount to compromising the security, prosperity, and development of where no risks could be taken.
The prime minister, in his message on Universal Health Coverage Day, annually observed on December 12, reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the advancement of the global momentum towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
He said that this year’s theme, “Health: It’s on the government,” underscored the pivotal role of governments in ensuring that no one had to choose between essential healthcare and basic necessities such as food, shelter, or education.
He said that in pursuit of this goal, the government had introduced transformative initiatives, such as the Sehat Sahulat Program, spearheaded by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination under the banner of “Sehat Sub Kay Liye” (Health for All).
He said that the program, which has garnered international recognition from esteemed organizations like the WHO, provided free health coverage to millions of families, prioritizing the most vulnerable segments of society.
Additionally, the government had made significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and ensured access to essential, life-saving medications, especially in rural and under served areas.
"Moving forward, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving the health-related targets outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. We will continue to collaborate with the United Nations and other global leaders to develop and strengthen frameworks that prioritize health as a fundamental human right," the prime minister resolved.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-encroachment drive kicks off in Nowshera Virkan1 minute ago
-
Year 2025: A pivotal moment for Kashmir – key stakeholders unite for global action1 minute ago
-
Landmark initiative launched to promote Kashmir cause in AJK universities1 minute ago
-
ANF recover over 101 kg drugs worth Rs 110m2 minutes ago
-
'Muhammad Ali Jinnah National Legal Debate Competition' held at USKT2 minutes ago
-
Romania seeks to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan: Envoy12 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive, 13 held12 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of general bus stand in South Waziristan Lower stressed12 minutes ago
-
Education board gives age relaxation for registration in grade-922 minutes ago
-
Rabab: oldest musical instrument included in UNESCO recognition of world heritage22 minutes ago
-
Sargodha team wins hockey championship31 minutes ago
-
Resource centers established at AJK's varieties to promote Kashmir cause32 minutes ago