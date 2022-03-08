UrduPoint.com

Any Conspiracy Against PTI To Be Foiled: SACM

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 07:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, on Tuesday termed the news being aired on various channels regarding Chief Minister Punjab or against any specific person for the office of CM Punjab as baseless and fabricated.

He said that Sardar Usman Buzdar had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and every conspiracy to disintegrate the party would meet with utter failure.

While talking to media earlier at an event, Hasaan Khawar said that differences of opinion and grievances occurred not only in homes but in political parties as well.

He said the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to reduce the prices of electricity and fuel had clean bold the opposition.

Replying to a question, he said, "we are in touch with all the people of Punjab. We want to resolve all issues amicably, and through dialogue", he added.

He said that the foreign policy of any country should be based on the same uniformed principles, and Prime Minister Imran Khan's foreign policy was an independent one.

He said that anti-state elements would take advantage of political instability in the country at this time.

Hasaan Khawar said that what people call U-turn, was called flexibility, and only he who showed flexibilityin political matters could be called a great leader.

>