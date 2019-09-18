Any emotional attempt to cross LoC to adversely affect Kashmiris' struggle: Imran

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said any emotional attempt from the people to cross the Line of Control (LoC) from Pakistan would in fact adversely affect the struggle of their besieged brethren in Indian Occupied Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said any emotional attempt from the people to cross the Line of Control (LoC) from Pakistan would in fact adversely affect the struggle of their besieged brethren in Indian

Responding to a question during a presser after formally inaugurating Integrated Transit Trade Management System at Torkham on the Pak-Afghan Border, he said any bid to 'wage a Jihad in Kashmir' would be an act of extreme enmity towards the Kashmiris."Anyone, who thinks that he will cross the border to join the Kashmiris (fighting for their right), is a big enemy of them and Pakistan." Any such move on the part of individuals, he said, would help India exploit the situation, which would term it cross-border infiltration.

"Don't give India an excuse to cover its human right violations in Kashmir. This can make life more difficult for the Kashmiris, who are already suffering at the hands of 0.9 million violent and oppressive Indian troops," he said.

He said the government would not allow anyone from Pakistan to cross the LoC.

The prime minister assured the nation that he would forcefully present the case of Kashmiris at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York. "I promise to fight for Kashmir in a way it had never been done before."He said Pakistan would not hold any dialogue with India till the curfew was not lifted in the valley.

He said the attack on a Hindu temple in Gotki was also part of a conspiracy to sabotage his visit to the UN.