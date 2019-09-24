UrduPoint.com
Any False Flag Operation By India Will Have Serious Consequences For Regional Peace: DG ISPR

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:56 PM

Any false flag operation by India will have serious consequences for regional peace: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said any false flag operation or misadventure by India will have serious consequences for regional peace

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said any false flag operation or misadventure by India will have serious consequences for regional peace.In a tweet, he said Indian military commanders' accusations of infiltration or presence of alleged terrorist camps in Pakistan are pretext for a false flag operation or misadventure.The DG ISPR said Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression or misadventure regardless of cost.He said irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders particularly about Azad Jammu and Kashmir are expression of their frustration due to their failure to handle situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and attempts to divert world's attention from Indian state terrorism and siege of Occupied Kashmir.

