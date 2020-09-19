UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Any Hasty Decision To Close Schools Will Destroy Education, Says Shafqat Mahmood

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 12:43 PM

Any hasty decision to close schools will destroy education, says Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood says that six-month closure deeply affect the students, decision to reopen educational institutions has been taken with great care and any hasty decision to close will destroy education.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that any hasty decision to close schools would destroy education.

Taking to twitter, Shafqat Mahmood said that the health of students was the government’s top priority and any decision would be made after consulting Health Ministry.

He tweeted: “Health of students is our first priority and any decision we make will be guided by the advice of Health Ministry. Having said that 6 months closure deeply affected the students. Decision to open was taken with great care. Any hasty decision to close will destroy education,”.

He also tweeted: “90% of our govt and low fee paying private schools do not have online teaching facilities. When these institutions close down most students get no education at all.

Learning loss is immense and can take years to recover. While health is a priority, this factor must b kept in mind,”.

On Friday, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced that the government was delaying resumption of academic sessions of grade six to eight in schools across the province.

While addressing to a press conference, Ghani said that the decision was taken to curb spread of coronavirus as educational institutions have neglected Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"Students from these grades will be asked to rejoin school on September 28, if the COVID-19 situation improves", the minister said.

The Sindh government had expressed its concern over resuming Primary classes across the province from the last week of September after coronavirus cases were reported at various educational institutions.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Twitter September All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s video riding bike goes viral

14 minutes ago

Meddling in Belarus's Affairs Via UN Inadmissible, ..

12 minutes ago

Polio campaign inaugurates in Munda Dir

14 minutes ago

Polio drive kicks off in Multan

14 minutes ago

Senator Faisal Javed pays Rs46,127 taxes, FBR clar ..

14 minutes ago

SPI inflation increases 0.71 pc

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.