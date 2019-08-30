UrduPoint.com
Any Indian False Flag Operation To Be Dealt With Stronger Blow: PM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 02:31 PM

Any Indian false flag operation to be dealt with stronger blow: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday categorically announced that any false flag operation by India in Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be dealt with a stronger blow as Pakistan Army was fully ready to thwart any aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 )

"We are telling the world beforehand that they (India) will do something in Azad Kashmir�I want to make it clear to Narendra Modi that you will be responded with a stronger blow. Here, our army is ready to respond any (Indian) action in Azad Kashmir," the prime minister said addressing an event held at the PM Office to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed on the prime minister's call on Friday which featured bunch of activities including vehicular traffic and government machinery coming to standstill besides countrywide rallies to support the Kashmir cause and condemn the Indian atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The gathering marked the presence of hundreds of students from various educational institutions, government employees, people from all walks of life.

The doors of PM Office were opened to the general public where the prime minister addressed them. The Federal cabinet members and the PTI leaders also accompanied him.

Waving the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir to the tunes of national and Kashmir songs, the gathering chanted slogans "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan" and "Kashmir ko Azad Karo".

The event started with the sounding of sirens at 1157 hours, national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir at 1200 hours which followed the recitation of Quranic verses.

The prime minister said the whole nation stood united to support eight million Kashmiri people who had been facing curfew for last four weeks.

More/iar\867

