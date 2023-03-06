UrduPoint.com

Any Kind Of Compromise On The Integrity And Sovereignty Of Pakistan Is Not Acceptable, Instead Of Elections, Priority Should Be Given To Strengthening The State Structure. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 12:34 PM

To take bold decisions like Pak-Iran gas pipeline, import of petroleum products from Russia, the state has to prioritize over personal interests.Leader PMLQ

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic crisis.He said that the strength of the state depends on the strength of the economy.

Unfortunately,all the political forces are currently engaged in a power struggle۔He said that any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is not acceptable, instead of elections, priority should be given to strengthening the state structure.

There is an urgent need for all political parties to contribute positively to the overall economic situation by consensus, he added that Pak armed forces and law enforcement agencies are currently busy dealing with serious security challenges.The state needs revolutionary decisions against external pressure.

He further said that to take bold decisions like Pak-Iran gas pipeline,import of petroleum products from Russia,the state should be given priority over personal interests.

