Any Misadventure By Enemy To Be Defeated Like That Of Feb 27:Director General Of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:05 PM

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said any misadventure by the enemies would always be defeated like that of February 27 last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said any misadventure by the enemies would always be defeated like that of February 27 last year.

The ISPR DG, in a tweet, said, "February 27 commemorates resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces against any aggression. The way we responded on this day is a proof that any misadventure by enemies of Pakistan will always be defeated. Our adversaries will be surprised with our bold responses every time." The tweet was also followed by the hash tag #SurpriseDay."

