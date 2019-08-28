UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Any Misadventure Of Indian Govt To Damage Peace Of Entire Region: Shibli

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that any misadventure of Indian government would damage peace of whole region.

Indian media was inciting the government of Hindustan against Pakistan on Kashmir issue, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

Pakistan was mulling to shut the airspace for India, he said adding that the decision would be taken within twenty four hours.

Modi's government was a fascist and they don't know about the international laws, Senator Shibli Fraz stated.

To a question about relations among the nations, he said only interest based relations works throughout the world.

To a question he said that strong foreign policy links with stable economy.

