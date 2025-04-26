Any Misadventure To Cost India Dearly: Abbasi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Saturday said any misadventure by India in the wake of Pahalgam incident falsely blamed on Pakistan would cost it dearly.
Addressing a press conference here at his residence, the minister said since Narendra Modi came to power in India such false flag operations had been going on to target Pakistan.
Within five minutes of the Pahalgam incident, he said, India leveled the allegation that Pakistan was involved and on that pretext abrogated the Indus Water Treaty threatening to stop rivers flowing to the latter.
He said Pakistan would not compromise on the water of its rivers and the entire nation was united to take every possible step to protect its rights.
He said Pakistan had nothing to do with the terrorist incident in Pahalgam. It was strange that how such a terror act could occur in the presence of over 800,000 occupation deployed across the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). In fact the Indus Water Treaty was the target and that was why such a false flag terror act was carried out by India itself, he added.
However, he said, India should keep in view that “we can tighten the noose around it” in case of any misadventure. Pakistan had missiles like Shaheen and Ghauri, which were in a ready to launch position. “If India fires one missile, we will fire 200 in response.”
The minister said both India and Israel were the world’s biggest terrorists. India was spreading terrorism all over the world. India had been involved in terrorism in Burma, England, Canada and the United States.
Even the Canadian prime minister had blamed Modi for carrying out terrorist acts on his country’s soil in the Parliament, he added.
He said over 100,000 Kashmiris, including 1,500 in fake encounters, had been martyred by the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir. The worst human rights violations, he said, were continuing elsewhere in India.
He said that Modi's hands were stained with the blood of Muslims in Gujarat. In the 2014 Indian elections, Muslims were massacred in Bihar in which the Modi government was directly involved.
Abbasi said Pakistan itself was a victim of terrorism and strongly condemned all kinds of terrorism. “We have been fighting the war on terror for the past several decades, with over 100,000 civilians and 12,000 soldiers martyred".
He said that Pakistan's sacrifices against terrorism were recognized internationally and the country would continue its efforts to establish peace in the world.
The minister said the National Security Council had expressed the sentiments of the nation in the context India’s false flag Pahalgam operation. “The entire nation stands by the Pakistan Armed Forces.”
Abbasi said that the business community today expressed solidarity with the Palestinian brothers suffering Israeli brutalities.
Pakistan, he said, had vigorously highlighted the issue of Palestine at the international fora including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and others.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 robbers arrested, weapons recovered59 seconds ago
-
Any misadventure to cost India dearly: Abbasi1 minute ago
-
Interior minister demands impartial probe into Pahalgam incident11 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences very hot day11 minutes ago
-
PAA denies fire reports at Lahore Airport, terms it baseless11 minutes ago
-
DC orders full coverage during polio catch-up days11 minutes ago
-
PM grieved at explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei Port11 minutes ago
-
Excise dept denies vehicle misuse allegations, highlights revenue efforts11 minutes ago
-
Khichi calls cultural diplomacy crucial to weave mutual respect, trust among nations21 minutes ago
-
Five killed in firing incident in Peshawar21 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti takes notice of appeal of Aryan's mother as he died during treatment in India21 minutes ago
-
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’31 minutes ago