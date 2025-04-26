Any misadventure to cost India dearly: Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Saturday said any misadventure by India in the wake of Pahalgam incident falsely blamed on Pakistan would cost it dearly.

Addressing a press conference here at his residence, the minister said since Narendra Modi came to power in India such false flag operations had been going on to target Pakistan.

Within five minutes of the Pahalgam incident, he said, India leveled the allegation that Pakistan was involved and on that pretext abrogated the Indus Water Treaty threatening to stop rivers flowing to the latter.

He said Pakistan would not compromise on the water of its rivers and the entire nation was united to take every possible step to protect its rights.

He said Pakistan had nothing to do with the terrorist incident in Pahalgam. It was strange that how such a terror act could occur in the presence of over 800,000 occupation deployed across the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). In fact the Indus Water Treaty was the target and that was why such a false flag terror act was carried out by India itself, he added.

However, he said, India should keep in view that “we can tighten the noose around it” in case of any misadventure. Pakistan had missiles like Shaheen and Ghauri, which were in a ready to launch position. “If India fires one missile, we will fire 200 in response.”

The minister said both India and Israel were the world’s biggest terrorists. India was spreading terrorism all over the world. India had been involved in terrorism in Burma, England, Canada and the United States.

Even the Canadian prime minister had blamed Modi for carrying out terrorist acts on his country’s soil in the Parliament, he added.

He said over 100,000 Kashmiris, including 1,500 in fake encounters, had been martyred by the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir. The worst human rights violations, he said, were continuing elsewhere in India.

He said that Modi's hands were stained with the blood of Muslims in Gujarat. In the 2014 Indian elections, Muslims were massacred in Bihar in which the Modi government was directly involved.

Abbasi said Pakistan itself was a victim of terrorism and strongly condemned all kinds of terrorism. “We have been fighting the war on terror for the past several decades, with over 100,000 civilians and 12,000 soldiers martyred".

He said that Pakistan's sacrifices against terrorism were recognized internationally and the country would continue its efforts to establish peace in the world.

The minister said the National Security Council had expressed the sentiments of the nation in the context India’s false flag Pahalgam operation. “The entire nation stands by the Pakistan Armed Forces.”

Abbasi said that the business community today expressed solidarity with the Palestinian brothers suffering Israeli brutalities.

Pakistan, he said, had vigorously highlighted the issue of Palestine at the international fora including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and others.