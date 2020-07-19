(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The successful experiment of smart lockdown in the coronavirus hotspots across the country has flattened the COVID-19 curve in the country, but the government and experts fear that it could reemerge if the people showed any carelessness on upcoming Eid.

The fear is in fact backed by the irresponsible attitude by the people on Eid-ul-Fitr when the government had decided to relax some restrictions to allow some business activity, on the demands of the traders' community.

"Within weeks, the price of this relaxation had become starkly clear: Cases of COVID-19 soared in the impoverished Muslim-majority nation of 230 million, and hospitals were overwhelmed.

By June, infections reached 6,000 per day, and some days saw nearly 150 deaths. Overall, 260,000 Pakistanis have become infected, more than 180,000 have recovered and more than 5,400 have died," the Washigton Post in a report published Sunday.

The US-based daily said nobody in the government was breathing a sigh of relief as the nation is about to celebrate Eid al-Adha by month end which would draw millions to crowded livestock fairs, shopping bazaars, mosques, family gatherings and ritual animal slaughtering.

With public fears of the virus ebbing, officials worry that people will abandon masks and social distancing and rush into crowded holiday settings. And with the economy badly damaged and provincial governments imposing repeated closures of restaurants, wedding halls and entertainment venues, many Pakistanis are also desperate to get back to work and business.

"I urge the nation to continue observing [precautions] essential to maintain our positive trend. Eid-ul-Azha must be celebrated with simplicity so as not to repeat what happened last Eid," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in tweets Friday.

At that time, he said, health precautions were "ignored & our hospitals were choked." Now, he said he was ordering "strict implementation" of the rules.

In addition to reminding people to keep wearing masks and maintaining social distance, the government has issued new instructions on holiday behavior, such as avoiding the custom of greeting friends and relatives with an "Eid embrace." It has issued separate rules for visiting the muddy markets where people buy and sell goats, sheep and cows for religious sacrifice. Sellers are being urged to arrange online purchases when possible.

"Any carelessness in observance of precautionary measures during Eid-ul-Azha may lead to a fresh spike in coronavirus cases," warned Minister for Planning Asad Umar who also heads the government's effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He rejected the impression by the critics that lower infection rate was attributed to the reduced testing rather he said greater public cooperation had led to a significant drop in the number of positive test results.

The involvement of the military has added both manpower and authority to the effort.

Under a joint command center, army and civilian leaders meet regularly.

The riskiest sites on Eid-ul-Adha are the informal livestock markets, set up near urban areas before every Eid. Thousands of buyers wander among makeshift corrals and stalls, inspecting animals for lameness and counting their teeth to make sure they are old enough for a sacrifice that will please God. The fairs are also a critical source of income for farmers, who can earn several thousand Dollars for a pretty cow or sturdy bull.

On Thursday, as the markets were beginning to open, sellers and visitors expressed a confused mix of opinions about the virus, weighing both religious sentiment and economic need against health concerns. At several near Islamabad and in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, less than half of visitors and very few sellers were wearing masks.

"I think this coronavirus is mostly hype and is not as dangerous as they say," said Safdar Gul, 24, standing next to several bleating goats he had brought to Islamabad from 200 miles away. "It has ruined our business. Thank God that with Eid coming, people are starting to buy again. It's only a few days, but I think we will be able to make up for some of our loss." Another animal trader, Musa Javed, said he had stopped wearing a mask after neighbors laughed and called him a coward. "I still try to wash my hands, but it is hard to stay clean in this work. Now we hear the corona cases are less. People will visit each other for Eid and the disease might spread, but no one cares," Javed said. "Everyone is more worried about their business." The other high-risk venue for the virus to spread is in the urban bazaars where families are expected to flock next week to browse and bargain in clothing and jewelry stores.

"How long can one stay inside? It was like a prison," said Tahir Zaman, 46, a cement contractor, whose family spent three months at home but is now venturing out to markets. "We believe that God will protect us, but we also wear masks and keep sanitizers in the car. The peak of the disease seems to be over now. I have a cousin and an aunt who became infected and recovered. The government is worried about a rise in cases, but I think we'll be fine."On Friday, many mosques were filled for weekly prayers, with some worshipers observing health guidelines but others not bothering. After one prayer service in Islamabad, a shopkeeper named Mazhar Iqbal, 43, said he planned to keep wearing his mask even though many people believe the coronavirus "is about to end.""People are getting careless now," Iqbal said. "I have a sign on my shop that says, 'no mask, no service,' but people still enter without them and sometimes it leads to arguments. I am happy the virus is almost over, but with people losing interest in safety measures, especially during Eid, I fear it could become a big problem again."