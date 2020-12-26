Any NRO for opposition to be biggest treason: PM

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday while reiterating his strict stance of no compromise over opposition's corruption cases, said any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) even by any government would be the biggest treason.

"I have never seen any opposition targeting army... just for sake of NRO through blackmailing or pressure tactics. If any government gives NRO to these thieves, it would be the treason even bigger than that by an enemy," the prime minister said addressing a gathering after groundbreaking of four mega development projects worth Rs 15 billion.

The event was attended by Punjab Ministers of Higher Education, Raja Yasir Sarfaraz, Mines and Minerals, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for information and Technology Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan besides political workers and notables of the city.

The prime minister broke ground for Rs 1.45 billion project of University of Chakwal, Rs 7.7 billion 500-bedded DHQ Hospital, Rs 480 million Center of Excellence and Rs 3.87 billion Chakwal Northern Bypass.

Being constructed over 941 kanals of land in Balkasar area, the university will have three campuses.

The hospital will cover 265 kanals and the center of excellence will be built over 42 kanals.

To be equipped with Primary and secondary education, IT labs and sports facilities, the center will provide cost-free quality education for the children of Chakwal who can not afford private schools fees.

The 21.4 kilometer Northern Bypass will connect Balkasar Interchange to Mandra-Chakwal Road easing traffic congestion in the city.

The cost of the 500-bedded hospital and Northern Bypass will be borne by the Federal government while Punjab government will fund university and the center or excellence project.

The prime minister, who unveiled plaques of the four mega projects, also planted a sapling in the premises of the university.

Earlier, the prime minister was also briefed on the scope and importance of the development projects to be executed under his government's vision of uniform development particularly to uplift the areas which faced neglect in the past.

The prime minister lambasted opposition for blaming the army over poll rigging without even approaching the relevant forums.

He said Pervez Musharraf used to be criticised for his involvement in politics.

He said targeting army chief and Director General Inter Services Intelligence was tantamount to speaking the language of India which had the most anti-Indian and anti-Muslim government of the subcontinent.

