UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Any Out Of Box Solution Of Kashmir Issue Will Not Be Accepted: AJK Premier

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:37 PM

Any out of box solution of Kashmir issue will not be accepted: AJK Premier

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that both Pakistan and India were bound to implement the United Nations Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir to allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right of franchise to decide their future

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that both Pakistan and India were bound to implement the United Nations Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir to allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right of franchise to decide their future.

Addressing a news conference along with the Senior Minister Ch.Tariq Farooq, Cabinet Ministers Iftikhar Gillani, Mr.Masood Khalid and Mustafa Bashir here on Tuesday, he said Kashmiri people will never accept any other decision contrary to the United Nations resolutions. He said Kashmir is a very sensitive issue and the Prime Minister of Pakistan as well as Foreign Minister should consult the Foreign office before giving any statement on Kashmir.

Referring to the next general elections in Azad Kashmir he said elections will be held on schedule and there is not any provision in the constitution of Azad Kashmir to put off the election process and made it clear that elections will be conducted in accordance with the process laid down in the constitution and any attempt to enforce new experiment will be resisted .

He said government is determined for holding free and fair elections in Azad Kashmir and approved the election laws during the lengthy meeting of the cabinet to ensure the transparent elections in Azad Kashmir and added that all required support will be extended to the elections commission to fulfill this constitutional task however he said that elections result will not be allowed to compile in the close room of Bani Gala .

The Prime Minister said that there is no any provision of care taker set up in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan episode will not be allowed to repeat in Azad Kashmir.

Referring to the achievements of his government he said opposition members' assembly were also taken on board in the developmental process and completed mega developmental projects for the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Kashmir. He said government has increased the state revenue and revolutionary steps were taken for the development of the state without any discrimination and took decisions in the supreme national interest.

He said public gatherings with 500 people with SOPs will be allowed during the election campaign in view of the corona pandemic. He urged the Pakistan government to provide funds to administer 100 percent corona vaccination to the people of Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Bani Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

1 hour ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.