Any out of box solution of Kashmir issue will not be accepted: AJK Premier

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that both Pakistan and India were bound to implement the United Nations Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir to allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right of franchise to decide their future.

Addressing a news conference along with the Senior Minister Ch.Tariq Farooq, Cabinet Ministers Iftikhar Gillani, Mr.Masood Khalid and Mustafa Bashir here on Tuesday, he said Kashmiri people will never accept any other decision contrary to the United Nations resolutions. He said Kashmir is a very sensitive issue and the Prime Minister of Pakistan as well as Foreign Minister should consult the Foreign office before giving any statement on Kashmir.

Referring to the next general elections in Azad Kashmir he said elections will be held on schedule and there is not any provision in the constitution of Azad Kashmir to put off the election process and made it clear that elections will be conducted in accordance with the process laid down in the constitution and any attempt to enforce new experiment will be resisted .

He said government is determined for holding free and fair elections in Azad Kashmir and approved the election laws during the lengthy meeting of the cabinet to ensure the transparent elections in Azad Kashmir and added that all required support will be extended to the elections commission to fulfill this constitutional task however he said that elections result will not be allowed to compile in the close room of Bani Gala .

The Prime Minister said that there is no any provision of care taker set up in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan episode will not be allowed to repeat in Azad Kashmir.

Referring to the achievements of his government he said opposition members' assembly were also taken on board in the developmental process and completed mega developmental projects for the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Kashmir. He said government has increased the state revenue and revolutionary steps were taken for the development of the state without any discrimination and took decisions in the supreme national interest.

He said public gatherings with 500 people with SOPs will be allowed during the election campaign in view of the corona pandemic. He urged the Pakistan government to provide funds to administer 100 percent corona vaccination to the people of Azad Kashmir.