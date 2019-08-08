UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Any Review On Trade Downgrading Linked With Revision Of Indian Decisions On Kashmir: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:14 PM

Any review on trade downgrading linked with revision of Indian decisions on Kashmir: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan on Thursday said that any review of its decision of downgrading trade with India was linked with a similar rethinking by the neighborig country on its unilateral decisions on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Thursday said that any review of its decision of downgrading trade with India was linked with a similar rethinking by the neighborig country on its unilateral decisions on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

"They are asking us for review. Are they ready to review their steps (on IOJ&K)? If a review is to be made, then why it should be unilateral? This should also be the bilateral in spirit of the Simla Agreement," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said addressing a press conference here.

He said as Pakistan had decided to take the matter of Indian provocative announcements on IOJ&K, he would visit China for holding consultation with Chinese leadership.

"If we have to move to UNSC, the most important consultation would be required with China," the foreign minister said, adding he was already in constant contact with Chinese ambassador on the matter.

He said Pakistan had decided to suspend Samjhuta Express in reactions to Indian decisions on IOJ&K in violation of the international laws as well as the Simla Agreement.

He clarified that Pakistan's decision of downgrading trade with India would have no impact on Afghan trade that would continue because the country wanted cordial ties with Afghanistan.

He said following the spirit behind Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan was ready to welcome the Sikh pilgrims from India as the move was not part of any design. However, he questioned the Indian government whether they had joined the initiative under any pressure from Sikh community and if they wanted to carry it forward or give up.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan China Visit Simla Jammu From Government Agreement Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

47 seconds ago

PPP plundered the country, made Karachi garbage du ..

48 seconds ago

Two injured in N Waziristan blasts

50 seconds ago

Eighty People Injured in Clashes Between Kyrgyz Po ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Hit by 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake - European ..

5 minutes ago

Syed Noor welcomes ban on Indian films and dramas

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.