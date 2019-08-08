Any review on trade downgrading linked with revision of Indian decisions on Kashmir: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Thursday said that any review of its decision of downgrading trade with India was linked with a similar rethinking by the neighborig country on its unilateral decisions on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

"They are asking us for review. Are they ready to review their steps (on IOJ&K)? If a review is to be made, then why it should be unilateral? This should also be the bilateral in spirit of the Simla Agreement," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said addressing a press conference here.

He said as Pakistan had decided to take the matter of Indian provocative announcements on IOJ&K, he would visit China for holding consultation with Chinese leadership.

"If we have to move to UNSC, the most important consultation would be required with China," the foreign minister said, adding he was already in constant contact with Chinese ambassador on the matter.

He said Pakistan had decided to suspend Samjhuta Express in reactions to Indian decisions on IOJ&K in violation of the international laws as well as the Simla Agreement.

He clarified that Pakistan's decision of downgrading trade with India would have no impact on Afghan trade that would continue because the country wanted cordial ties with Afghanistan.

He said following the spirit behind Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan was ready to welcome the Sikh pilgrims from India as the move was not part of any design. However, he questioned the Indian government whether they had joined the initiative under any pressure from Sikh community and if they wanted to carry it forward or give up.