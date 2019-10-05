UrduPoint.com
Anyone Crossing LoC For Humanitarian Aid To Play Into Hands Of Indian Narrative: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:15 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday warned that anyone crossing the Line of Control (LoC) from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for humanitarian aid or to support the Kashmiri struggle would play into the hands of Indian narrative

In a tweet, the prime minister said that he understood the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) under an inhumane curfew for over two months.

"But any one crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative � a narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris' struggle against brutal Indian Occupation by trying to label it as `Islamic terrorism' being driven by Pakistan," he remarked.

Moreover, he said, it would also give India an excuse to increase violent oppression on Kashmiris in IOJ&K and attacks across the LoC.

