Anyone involved in plundering national money to face punishment: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Chairperson of National Standing Committee on Finance, Asad Umer on Sunday said anyone found involved in plundering national money or money laundering would be accountable.

This was the demand of the people of Pakistan to punish those looted national money or involved in corruption cases, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

In reply to a question about developing consensus on charter of economy, he said there was no harm to discuss the matter with the opposition parties.

Expressing his views over the statement of Asif Ali Zardari who was saying to move forward and let the accountability process finished, he said the present leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would not compromise with those who committed corruption.

Commenting on budget, Asad Umer said despite serious economic challenges, the government tried to present the budget effectively.

To another question regarding a committee for identifying the responsible persons behind heavy debt pile up issue of Rs.24,000 billion, he said if the machinery was strong then the objective could definitely be achieved.

About rising Dollar matter, the Chairperson NA Standing Committee said, the international monitory fund (IMF) was not asking the concerned department to devalue rupee against the dollar. He, however said that IMF had demanded raise in the tariff of gas and electricity sector.