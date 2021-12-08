UrduPoint.com

Anyone Using Religion For Cruelty Not To Be Spared: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:48 AM

Anyone using religion for cruelty not to be spared: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his government's determination not to spare anyone found involved in cruelty by using religion, especially, the name of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

"The message of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), who was declared by Allah Almighty as Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen, is based on humanity and justice," he said while addressing a condolence reference held here at the PM Office to express solidarity with the family of late Priyantha Kumara, who was killed by a mob in Sialkot last Friday, as well as the government and people of Sri Lanka.

The prime minister said the message of humanity and justice given by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), were the characteristics of a human society as against the inhumane world where the rules like "might is right" and "survival of the fittest" were applied.

PM Khan, on the occassion, also awarded Malik Adnan - the person who tried to save the Sri Lankan factory manager from the mob attack during the "shameful" Sialkot incident - with a certificate of appreciation and said that Malik Adnan by showing valor and humanity had made the whole county and nation proud.

The condolence was attended among others by the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan, Federal ministers, members of Parliament, ulema, artists and civil society representatives.

