Open Menu

A,O Levels Exams To Continue Amid SCO Closures In ICT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

A,O Levels exams to continue amid SCO closures in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday clarified that as it prepares to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, educational institutions in the Federal Capital will face closures, however, centers conducting A-Level and O-Level exams will remain open, ensuring that exams proceed as scheduled.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, confirmed that students taking these exams will be unaffected by the city-wide closures.

According to the DC, A-Level and O-Level exams will be held at three centers in the city: E-11, Noormahal G.T. Road, and H-8 examination centers. These centers will operate as scheduled to ensure students can take their exams without any disruption.

While these exam centers will remain open, all other educational institutions across Islamabad will be closed during the SCO meeting.

Meanwhile, the district administration also refuted the rumors about the closure of wedding halls, restaurants, and cafes during the SCO session. Sources clarified that there is no truth to these reports. No orders have been issued by either the federal government or the district administration regarding the closure of such venues.

Wedding halls will be allowed to operate, but they will need to follow the traffic plan issued by the local authorities. Roads near the meeting venue will be closed, and there will be restrictions on traffic in certain areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Marriage Road Traffic Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Government

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

50 minutes ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

1 hour ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

3 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

3 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

19 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

20 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

21 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan