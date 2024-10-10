A,O Levels exams to continue amid SCO closures in ICT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday clarified that as it prepares to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, educational institutions in the Federal Capital will face closures, however, centers conducting A-Level and O-Level exams will remain open, ensuring that exams proceed as scheduled.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, confirmed that students taking these exams will be unaffected by the city-wide closures.

According to the DC, A-Level and O-Level exams will be held at three centers in the city: E-11, Noormahal G.T. Road, and H-8 examination centers. These centers will operate as scheduled to ensure students can take their exams without any disruption.

While these exam centers will remain open, all other educational institutions across Islamabad will be closed during the SCO meeting.

Meanwhile, the district administration also refuted the rumors about the closure of wedding halls, restaurants, and cafes during the SCO session. Sources clarified that there is no truth to these reports. No orders have been issued by either the federal government or the district administration regarding the closure of such venues.

Wedding halls will be allowed to operate, but they will need to follow the traffic plan issued by the local authorities. Roads near the meeting venue will be closed, and there will be restrictions on traffic in certain areas.