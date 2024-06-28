AOA Gathers In Istanbul To Promote Human Rights, Good Governance
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said that Ombudsman Institutions constitute a global fraternity which can play an effective role in improving the quality of life for the common man through better governance
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said that Ombudsman Institutions constitute a global fraternity which can play an effective role in improving the quality of life for the common man through better governance.
Addressing the 25th Annual meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) as its current President in Istanbul (Republic of Turkiye), he said that the objectives and purposes of the establishment of the Ombudsman Institution has a direct bearing on the realization of the overall goals, principally the protection and promotion of fundamental rights and good governance in all spheres of life.
Qureshi emphasized the need for greater sharing of experiences and best practices to the mutual advantage of all stakeholders. “The commonly shared objectives are worth striving for and we should make a conscious effort for their realization”, he observed.
He expressed the confidence that such exchanges amongst the Ombuds Institutions would lead to further refining and streamlining the systems and procedures for addressing mal-administration, bureaucratic bottlenecks and systemic issues.
He thanked the Board of Directors (BoD) for expressing confidence and trust in Pakistan’s contribution in promoting the cause of Ombudsmanship to realize the ultimate objectives of good governance and the rule of law besides the inviolability of human rights.
The board, in its deliberations, took stock of the ongoing activities and decided to further step up cooperation in core areas, expressing satisfaction over the mutuality of perception evolved in the meeting. It said that improvement in the quality of life of the common man would ultimately help realize the objectives for which the body was created.
It also considered measures for instituting the AOA Calendar of Activities and upgrading facilities at the AOA Resource Centre established in Islamabad.
Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) is a 47-member strong professional body of the Ombudsmen in the Asian region representing more than two-thirds of the world population. Its Board of Directors meets annually in one of the member states.
The was attended by heads of the Ombudsman institution in Azerbaijan, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Tatarstan and Turkiye.
Recent Stories
Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term
Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increasing
France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold
Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup
Edu ministry partners with CERP to enhance teaching quality
Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year
NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-23
Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..
Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term2 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry partners with CERP to enhance teaching quality2 minutes ago
-
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year23 minutes ago
-
NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-2323 minutes ago
-
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employment opportunities to ..27 minutes ago
-
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker27 minutes ago
-
Drug baron awarded life term on two counts27 minutes ago
-
Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imports, address econom ..27 minutes ago
-
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers30 minutes ago
-
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway30 minutes ago
-
Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO30 minutes ago
-
EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC30 minutes ago