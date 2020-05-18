AOC AVM calls on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Air Officer Commanding of Northern Air Command, Peshawar, Air Vice Marshal Abdul-Moeed Khan (Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military) called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at the Governor's House Peshawar on Monday.

He remained with Governor KP Shah Farman for some time and discussed matter related to professional responsibilities and performance of Pakistan Air Force.

The Governor while appreciating the professional role of PAF said that Pakistan Air Force has invariably responded to threats to our national security that has been admitted by the world.