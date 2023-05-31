AOC Southern Air Command calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Wednesday.

The importance of the Pakistan Air Force in aerial borders of the country, professional capabilities of PAF, preparation in accordance with modern-day requirements and other related issues were discussed in detail on the occasion, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the Governor House.

Governor Sindh said that PAF was the pride of the entire nation as it has always delivered according to the aspirations of countrymen. It has performed unprecedented services for the country in time of need, he saidHe said that the whole world admires the professional capabilities of PAF.