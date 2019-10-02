Aon Abbas Buppi inaugurates 'Dar-ul-Ehsaas' Center

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi Wednesday inaugurated 'Dar-ul-Ehsaas' Center in Sheikhupura in order to accommodate the poor orphan children of the area

SHEIKHUPURA/LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi Wednesday inaugurated 'Dar-ul-Ehsaas' Center in Sheikhupura in order to accommodate the poor orphan children of the area.

Addressing the ceremony, PBM MD expressed his commitment to enroll maximum number of poor orphan as envisioned in Ehsaas Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that to establish more centres of Dar-ul-Ehsaas was much needed in present circumstances to combat the multifarious challenges associated with poverty.

"Dar-ul-Ehsaas has an imperative role to protect our future generation from the threat of malnutrition, illiteracy, illness and other poverty-related issues, adding that it is a long term investment as the success stories of these children would portray the much gorgeous picture of Pakistan in future.

" The center has a capacity to accommodate 100 children where they would be provided all the basic needs of life including food, clothing, education and sport, he maintained.

Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmood, MPA Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh, prominent socio-political figures of the area and local administration were also present.