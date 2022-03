(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Friday strongly condemned blast in Peshawar.

He prayed for those martyred in blast and expressed deep sorrow to their families, in a statement issued here. "I pray for complete recovery of the injured", he added.