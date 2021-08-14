UrduPoint.com

Aon Felicitates Nation On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:16 PM

Aon felicitates nation on Independence Day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Saturday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day and applauded the people belonging to different segment of society were contributing their services for the promotion and projection of the country

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was achieving economic and political milestone under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was continuously working for development and prosperity of the country and masses.

The senator said when the PTI government came into power, the country was confronting multiple challenges such as fragile economy, poverty, unemployment, inflation and others, but the incumbent government had successfully overcame them in order to provide relief the common man.

He lauded the role of all the political parties in showing unity on national security issues including Afghanistan prevailing situation. The civil and military leadership were on same page regarding national interest matters, he added.

