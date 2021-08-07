UrduPoint.com

Aown Chaudhary Was Asked To Resign For Violating The Party's Discipline: Musarrat Jamshed

Aown Chaudhary was asked to resign for violating the Party's discipline: Musarrat Jamshed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Aown Chaudhary was asked to resign for violating party discipline but he did not give resignation so he was de-notified, said spokesperson of the Punjab government Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Saturday.

Responding to a statement of Aown Chaudhary about Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar she said, the Chief Minister Punjab gives respect to everyone and all the members of the provincial assembly say this openly. She also said that the Chief Minister gave respect to Aown Chaudhary but he was stabbing in the back of his benefactors.

The attempt to betray the benefactors to gratify somewhere else is shameful, she added.

Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that the basis of Aown Chaudhry's entire political reputation was that he had some pictures with Prime Minister Imran Khan and except this, he had no political introduction. Those who are not loyal to their benefactors would also destroy their new refuge, she added.

