APAC Insider selects APR for Best PR Agency 2020 Award

Asiatic Public Relations Network (Pvt.) Ltd. - APR, established 28 years ago and one of the pioneers of PR in Pakistan, has been named the Best PR Agency in Pakistan by APAC Insider for its annual Business Awards 2020, out of 7 agencies that were evaluated

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th November, 2020) Asiatic Public Relations Network (Pvt.) Ltd. - APR, established 28 years ago and one of the pioneers of PR in Pakistan, has been named the Best PR Agency in Pakistan by APAC Insider for its annual Business Awards 2020, out of 7 agencies that were evaluated.

APR was selected for this award after an independent evaluation conducted by APAC Insider’s judges’ panel, through publically available information and based on APAC Insider's rigorous internal vetting. The extensive research and judging process is driven by merit and centred around an in-depth evaluation of skills and services on offer. Awardees must demonstrate expertise within their field, dedication to customer service and a commitment to promoting excellence. This approach enforces APAC Insider's stance that victors are not determined by popularity of votes, but by their contributions to their industry.

Sharing his thoughts on this major win, Zohare Ali Shariff, CEO of APR stated, “An international award, which is transparent and merit-based, and which did not require payment of any fee of any sort, is a true recognition of our capabilities. This win is dedicated to all the people in APR, who are undoubtedly our greatest strength. We were judged winners on a set of strict criteria which included business performance, longevity, diversification, growth, significant innovations and feedback from stakeholders.”

Last year, APR was shortlisted for the prestigious Gold Standard Awards 2019, in the Issues Management and Crisis Communications category.

Previously, APR was the winner of the Social Media Campaign category in the 2016 Gold SABRE Awards South Asia, for its entry: The Coca-Cola Book Bank, a unique PR activity conceived and executed by the agency for its client, Coca-Cola Pakistan, and which targeted collecting donation of books from the public, to be given over to students of schools operated by The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and other NGOs operating schools for less-privileged children.

Founded in 1963 within Asiatic Advertising (now JWT Pakistan), APR has been functioning as an independent PR agency since 1992. Affiliated internationally with H+K Strategies, APR is now one of the largest and most experienced PR agencies in the country with offices in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, and representatives in Multan, Peshawar and Quetta. APR’s retainer clients include 15 renowned national and multinational organisations from diverse sectors such as food & beverages, communications and technology, chemicals and fertilizers, banking, insurance and aviation.

APAC Insider is published by AI Global Media, a UK based publishing group launched in 2010. Now in its fifth year, APAC Insider Business Awards celebrate the very best businesses and individuals from across the Asia Pacific region. This programme was launched to represent and recognize these achievements and to showcase those companies who can truly be described as paragons on the greater professional landscape.