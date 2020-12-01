UrduPoint.com
Apart From Accountability, Govt Ready To Discuss All Issues With Opposition: Governor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Apart from accountability, govt ready to discuss all issues with opposition: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that apart from accountability, the government was ready to discuss every issue with the opposition.

Addressing the media after attending an event regarding anti-polio campaign at Governor's House, he said there could be no compromise on elimination of corruption and transparent accountability. Besides, the government was ready to hold talks with the opposition on all issues and the option of negotiations was never ruled out in democracy. He said if the opposition wanted to end the accountability process, it was not possible.

To a question, he said that there was complete democracy in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and every member of the party had the right to give his opinion on any issue including the opposition rallies. He said political parties should also introduce democracy in their ranks and let everyone speak. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not believe in political revenge and no one was being targeted for political revenge.

To another question, he said that in a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, he had only expressed condolences on the death of his late mother and no other discussion had taken place.

He said that because of the spike in coronavirus with each passing day, "I would like to say to all the opposition parties, including the PML-N, that only living people do politics. So first of all, people's lives should be protected." He said that people's lives were more precious than politics.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that the anti-polio campaign of the Punjab government was very important. He said that everyone including parliamentarians and members of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should take part in the campaign to make Pakistan polio-free.

He appreciated the Federal and provincial health departments, especially Dr Yasmin Rashid, for fighting against coronavirus. He also administered anti-polio drops to children under five years of age.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and DG Health Capt (retd) Usman were present.

