UrduPoint.com

Apartheid India Has No Right To Call Itself A Republic: Mushaal Hussein Mullick Wife Of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Apartheid India has no right to call itself a republic: Mushaal Hussein Mullick wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik

Mushaal Hussein Mullick wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik on Thursday said the apartheid Indian state had no right to celebrate its Republic Day in Kashmir, which was turned by Narendra Modi regime into a slaughter house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik on Thursday said the apartheid Indian state had no right to celebrate its Republic Day in Kashmir, which was turned by Narendra Modi regime into a slaughter house.

Speaking at a seminar titled 'Occupation of Kashmir: Negation of Indian Claims as Democracy' organized by YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group at the Department of Anthropology Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, she said the RSS-inspired fascist government unleashed a wave of state terrorism and brutalities to suppress the dissenting voices.

However, Mushaal, Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, said they could not dampen the courage of the brave Kashmiri people, who, she said, would continue their freedom struggle until getting the birthright to self-determination.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed Indian Republic Day, as Black Day in protest against India's continued denial of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

The chairperson went on to say that it was shameful for India to call itself a republic despite the illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which was converted into the world's largest torture cell.

Mushaal said the notorious Indian authorities usurped fundamental rights of the Kashmiris, as top Kashmiri leadership including Yasin Malik were put in jails in fake and fabricated cases just to silence their voices.

She lamented that India was committing the worst atrocities and usurped all legal and constitutional rights of Kashmiris but the international community, UN bodies and human rights organization still called it the largest democracy, which was disgusting.

The Hurriyat leader said India was not the largest democracy but the most fascist and apartheid state, where living a life not only for Kashmiris Muslims but for all other minority communities was a nightmare.

She said the Kashmir dispute was still unresolved and pending with the United Nations (UN) due to the world powers and UN bodies' apathy and callous attitude towards Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Protest World United Nations Minority Democracy Agriculture Narendra Modi Wife Jammu Muslim All Government Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department issues 9,047 permits and 6,4 ..

Dubai Land Department issues 9,047 permits and 6,479 licences in 2022

13 minutes ago
 GPRC Summit 2023 spotlights risk and governance in ..

GPRC Summit 2023 spotlights risk and governance in UAE&#039;s digital future

13 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCB ..

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) signs MoU with Chughtai La ..

2 minutes ago
 Mother care ward, ultrasound unit inaugurated at S ..

Mother care ward, ultrasound unit inaugurated at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital

12 minutes ago
 Poland Initiates Resolution on Germany's WWII Repa ..

Poland Initiates Resolution on Germany's WWII Reparations in Council of Europe

12 minutes ago
 Supreme Court serves notices in appeal against dea ..

Supreme Court serves notices in appeal against death sentence

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.