Apartheid India has no right to call itself a republic: Mushaal Hussein Mullick wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik on Thursday said the apartheid Indian state had no right to celebrate its Republic Day in Kashmir, which was turned by Narendra Modi regime into a slaughter house.

Speaking at a seminar titled 'Occupation of Kashmir: Negation of Indian Claims as Democracy' organized by YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group at the Department of Anthropology Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, she said the RSS-inspired fascist government unleashed a wave of state terrorism and brutalities to suppress the dissenting voices.

However, Mushaal, Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, said they could not dampen the courage of the brave Kashmiri people, who, she said, would continue their freedom struggle until getting the birthright to self-determination.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed Indian Republic Day, as Black Day in protest against India's continued denial of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

The chairperson went on to say that it was shameful for India to call itself a republic despite the illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which was converted into the world's largest torture cell.

Mushaal said the notorious Indian authorities usurped fundamental rights of the Kashmiris, as top Kashmiri leadership including Yasin Malik were put in jails in fake and fabricated cases just to silence their voices.

She lamented that India was committing the worst atrocities and usurped all legal and constitutional rights of Kashmiris but the international community, UN bodies and human rights organization still called it the largest democracy, which was disgusting.

The Hurriyat leader said India was not the largest democracy but the most fascist and apartheid state, where living a life not only for Kashmiris Muslims but for all other minority communities was a nightmare.

She said the Kashmir dispute was still unresolved and pending with the United Nations (UN) due to the world powers and UN bodies' apathy and callous attitude towards Kashmiris.