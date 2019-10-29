UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APAT Fails To Ensure Complete Shutter Down Strike In City

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:01 PM

APAT fails to ensure complete shutter down strike in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) failed to ensure complete shutter down strike in the provincial capital on Tuesday, the first day of its two-day strike call.

Most of the markets and mega shopping malls in various parts of the city remained open throughout the day as shopkeepers and traders of those markets opposed the APAT strike call.

The markets in Johar Town, Wapda Town, Multan Road, Samanabad, Ghalib Market, Main Market, Barkat Market, Shadman Market, Firdous Market, and bazaars of Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Shahdara, Township, Lal Pull, Kot Lakhpat, Walton Road, Thokar Niaz Beg, Shalimar Link Road, Model Town Link Road, urdu Bazaar and many others remained open and routine businesses continued there.

However, the markets including Ichhra, Anarkali, Shah Alam, Hall Road and Bedon Road followed the APAT strike call and remained closed.

Despite partial shutter down in the provincial capital, the APAT President Ashraf Bhatti claimed of complete shutter down. Talking to media persons here at a protest camp set up on Regal Chowk, he said that APAT managed a successful strike against tax policies of Federal board of Revenue (FBR). He added that some of the provisions of tax laws were obstructing their businesses.

To a question, Ashraf Bhatti said that APAT also mustered the support of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) that called upon the government to address genuine reservations of business community through policy reforms as they were engine of growth and economy could not grow without their effective role.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Protest Business Road Shah Alam Anjuman FBR Market Media All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

36 minutes ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

51 minutes ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.