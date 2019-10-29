APAT fails to ensure complete shutter down strike in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) failed to ensure complete shutter down strike in the provincial capital on Tuesday, the first day of its two-day strike call.

Most of the markets and mega shopping malls in various parts of the city remained open throughout the day as shopkeepers and traders of those markets opposed the APAT strike call.

The markets in Johar Town, Wapda Town, Multan Road, Samanabad, Ghalib Market, Main Market, Barkat Market, Shadman Market, Firdous Market, and bazaars of Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Shahdara, Township, Lal Pull, Kot Lakhpat, Walton Road, Thokar Niaz Beg, Shalimar Link Road, Model Town Link Road, urdu Bazaar and many others remained open and routine businesses continued there.

However, the markets including Ichhra, Anarkali, Shah Alam, Hall Road and Bedon Road followed the APAT strike call and remained closed.

Despite partial shutter down in the provincial capital, the APAT President Ashraf Bhatti claimed of complete shutter down. Talking to media persons here at a protest camp set up on Regal Chowk, he said that APAT managed a successful strike against tax policies of Federal board of Revenue (FBR). He added that some of the provisions of tax laws were obstructing their businesses.

To a question, Ashraf Bhatti said that APAT also mustered the support of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) that called upon the government to address genuine reservations of business community through policy reforms as they were engine of growth and economy could not grow without their effective role.