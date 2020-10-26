UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APBDF Delegation Visits SSU HQs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

APBDF delegation visits SSU HQs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :America Pakistan business Development Forum's three-member delegation lauded the efforts for establishing Special Security Unit (SSU), Sindh Police, and endeavour to further enhance the professional capabilities of police commandos.

These observations were made by the delegation during a visit to various sections of SSU Headquarters here, said a statement on Monday.

The delegation was comprising President External Affairs and Protocol Junaid ur Rehman, President I.

T and Co-Founder AMPAK Sameer Shamsi and Secretary General of the Forum Syed Naseer Wajahat.

APBDF delegation was briefed about the various sections of the SSU and measures taken to setup country's first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team in SSU.

The members of the delegation expressed their joy to see the progress of the Police Commandos in the field of counter-terrorism.

Later, DIG Security and Emergency Security Division Maqsood Ahmed presented honorary shields to the guests.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Business Visit Progress

Recent Stories

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

12 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

42 minutes ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

1 hour ago

SEHA increases accessibility of seasonal influenza ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.