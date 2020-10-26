APBDF delegation visits SSU HQs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :America Pakistan business Development Forum's three-member delegation lauded the efforts for establishing Special Security Unit (SSU), Sindh Police, and endeavour to further enhance the professional capabilities of police commandos.

These observations were made by the delegation during a visit to various sections of SSU Headquarters here, said a statement on Monday.

The delegation was comprising President External Affairs and Protocol Junaid ur Rehman, President I.

T and Co-Founder AMPAK Sameer Shamsi and Secretary General of the Forum Syed Naseer Wajahat.

APBDF delegation was briefed about the various sections of the SSU and measures taken to setup country's first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team in SSU.

The members of the delegation expressed their joy to see the progress of the Police Commandos in the field of counter-terrorism.

Later, DIG Security and Emergency Security Division Maqsood Ahmed presented honorary shields to the guests.