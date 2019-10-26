APBF hails govt for improved EoDB index

All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) President Syed Maaz Mahmood on Saturday welcomed the Pakistan's highest-ever upward shift in a single year in the World Bank ease of doing business index

Taking to media persons here, he added that APBF was ready to work closely with the government to resolve all industrial issues for further ease of doing business and to enhance exports and revive growth momentum.

Syed Maaz said that it was a good news that Pakistan climbed by 28 point, rising to the 108th ease of doing business rank, enabling Pakistan's to land in the club of world's top 10 business climate would improve the country's image for attracting investments.

He said that Pakistan has been availing tariff concession through GSP-Plus status offered by the European Union for export of its products to its markets. This requires that the applicant country has signed, ratified and was satisfactorily implementing 27 International Conventions pertaining to human rights, labour rights, environment and good governance.

He also suggest to enhance collaboration of both public and private sectors with each other to improve the country's doing business ranking and Global competitiveness Index further, besides proposing necessary steps to improve the country's fiscal and monetary performance by taking all stakeholders onboard.

All Pakistan Business Forum has stressed the need for promoting skills development according to the private sector demand, saying the skilled youth could fulfill the industrial human resource needs, besides uplifting national economy.

He said the gap between demand and supply of skilled workforce was due to limited cooperation between the public and the private sector in TVET planning and its implementation.

He said Pakistan had other opportunities for improvement in the areas measured by the Word Bank index.

He was of the view that market and products diversification was the best method to boost exports, adding that Pakistani exports always remained dependent on a few items and countries, and urged the government to task Pakistani missions abroad with finding new destinations.

The APBF President said that Pakistan was a resource-rich country and did not need any external financial help.