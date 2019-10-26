UrduPoint.com
APBF To Work With Govt To Lift Ease Of Doing Business Index Further

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:48 PM

APBF to work with govt to lift Ease of Doing Business Index further

All Pakistan Business Forum President Syed Maaz Mahmood has welcomed the Pakistan's highest-ever upward shift in a single year in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business index, stating the APBF is ready to work closely with the government to resolve all industrial issues for further ease of doing business and to enhance exports and revive growth momentum

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) All Pakistan Business Forum President Syed Maaz Mahmood has welcomed the Pakistan's highest-ever upward shift in a single year in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business index, stating the APBF is ready to work closely with the government to resolve all industrial issues for further ease of doing business and to enhance exports and revive growth momentum.

He said that it is a good news that Pakistan climbed by 28 point, rising to the 108th Ease of Doing Business rank.

He said that Pakistan's landing in the club of world's top 10 business climate improvers would improve the country's image for attracting investments. However, he warned that there was great potential for exports of Pakistan goods which are not being utilized.

He urged the government that the focus of its new policies should be to offer long-term predictable incentives for investors and promote exports from the country.

