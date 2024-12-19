APBUMA Demands Prompt Payment Of Refund Claims
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) All Pakistan Bed-sheet & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Central Chairman has demanded prompt payment of refund claims for enhancing national exports.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that textile is the mainstay of the national economy and despite diversification still it was contributing approximately 40 percent towards the national exports. He added that export growth was imperative to strengthen and stabilize the national economy on permanent and sustained basis. Hence, the government should encourage textile exporters through facilitation and with immediate release of their refund claims.
He underlined the need of cheap finance to capitalize the emerging export opportunities and said the government has assured to clear refund claims of exporters within minimum possible time.
During global upheavals, the government must focus on resolving the liquidity related issues of the exporters but a huge amount has been lying in the national kitty un-utilized which could be used to generate economic activities in the country, he added.
He particularly demanded clearance of pending DLTL / DDT cases, adding that budgetary allocation of Rs.10 bn against the accumulated dues of Rs.35 bn under this head was just a peanut and could not give a kick start to the exports which were facing turmoil due to multiple global and local issues. He further said that DLTL refunds were actually a lifeline for the value added textile sector as its payment in the past has resulted in higher growth of knitwear export.
