APBUMA Demands Role In Policy Making For Betterment Of SME Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Senior Vice Chairman All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA)Engineer Bilal Jamil has demanded representation in all government departments concerned so that they could give their productive and relevant input in policy making regarding the betterment of the SME sector.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that APBUMA is one of the largest trade bodies representing the SME sector and has its offices in Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Karachi. He said that his organization is completely ignored in the process of policy making which is further complicating their issues. He mentioned in detail the problems faced by the SME sector and said the SME sector is starved of cash and a zero-rating scheme for it must be restored as their meager financial resources are stuck up in a refund regime and they have to borrow loans at heavy markup from the local market.

He demanded that the Export Development Fund (EDF) may be exclusively reserved for the SME sector enabling it to innovate and improve the quality of their products. He said that Far East countries are a potential market for Pakistani textile products hence the Government must initiate negotiations for Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with these countries. Similarly, the commercial sections of Pakistani embassies in these countries may also be directed to provide maximum marketing facilities to the SME sector so that we could give a quantum jump to our exports. He also demanded that a piece of land may be allocated for APBUMA training center to ensure skilled workers for this segment.

