APBUMA Hails Tax Relaxation On Import Of Solar Panel, Its Accessories

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 01:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) has hailed tax relaxation on the import of solar panel and its accessories and said that it would help in provision of cheap electricity to the consumers.

Giving reaction on Federal budget 2024-25 proposals here on Wednesday, Central Chairman APBUMA Syed Muhammad Ahsan said that the government should devise a comprehensive textile policy at least for 10 years which could help the industrialists to run their business satisfactorily.

He said that a large number of refund claims were stuck up and the government paid many of them. The remaining amount of Rs.28 billion should also be paid urgently so that the industrialists and exporters could run their business without any liquidity problem.

He said that Pakistani exporters were facing tough competition in the global markets. The government should provide cheap input and energy so that our products could compete in the international markets, he added.

