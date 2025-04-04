APBUMA Pay Tribute To PM For Cut In Electricity Tariff
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A sizable cut in electricity tariff is a lifesaving breather for the marginalised and cash-starved SME sector, which has potential for speedy and sustained economic revival.
Paying best tribute to the bold step taken by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to pass on relief to the industry as well as domestic consumers, Imran Mehmood Sheikh, Central Chairman All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturer's Association (APBUMA), said that the present government took charge when the economy was totally shattered and Pakistan was at the verge of bankruptcy.
He said that government and concerned departments worked prudently and meticulously to materialize the objectives of the “charter of economy” despite domestic and international odds. He said that during this period psx broke all previous barriers of investment which indicate that the economy was back on the right track.
He said that inflation was nailed down to the minimum level while the policy rate was also brought from 22pc to 12pc.
He said that now the electricity rate has been cut down which would help the SME sector to restore its full operation and play a key role in enhancing national exports in addition to creating much needed job opportunities. He said that APBUMA is the only representative trade body of the SME sector which has made hectic efforts to convince the government to bring down the electricity prices so that our exportable surplus could be made competitive in the international markets. He demanded that a special incentive package may be announced for the SME sector to further gear up the industrial and economic activities across the country.
